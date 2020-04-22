Kolarov: I perfected my freekicks by trying to annoy my neighbours

Aleksandar Kolarov’s freekick taking expertise stems from his youthful ambitions to annoy his neighbours in Serbia.

The Roma full-back would spend hours working on his accuracy in his youth, which has seen him become one of Serie A’s deadliest set-piece takers.

“My brother and I used to play in our courtyard with a ball and our wooden gate,” Kolarov remembered in an interview with DAZN.

“The gate had a wooden corner on the top left and it made a loud noise if you hit it.

“It made the neighbours angry. They started screaming.

“So I tried to hit it and make them scream.”

Sinisa Mihajlovic was also known for his set pieces during his playing days, and Kolarov says that the Bologna coach has given him some advice over the years.

“He was an idol for so many boys when he played for Red Star [Belgrade],” the Roma full-back added.

“I had the good fortune of working with him in the national team, so he told me some secrets then.”

Now 34, Kolarov is starting to think about life after football, but he insists that he’s not finished yet.

“I have most of my career behind me, but I still see myself as a player,” he said.

“I can offer a lot and I still feel good physically.

“I’m focusing on playing, but after my career I see myself staying in football.

“I’m not sure about the role and I still have two years to think about it, but I’m sure that I’ll stay in the game.”