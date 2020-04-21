Kozminski: Zielinski should extend Napoli contract

Polish FA vice president Marek Kozminski has said that Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski should extend his contract with the Partenopei after his revival in form under Gennaro Gattuso.

Zielinski’s contract with the Ciucciarelli expires in June 2021 and he was struggling for form under previous coach Carlo Ancelotti but he has regained form after a change in coach.

“It has been much discussed as a person, who is not yet mature, it will be very good for him to extend his contract with Napoli in my opinion,” Kozminski told Radio Punto Nuovo.

“I believe, for all players, having a coach who supports a player, who gives him confidence, who likes the team, with a good feeling, is a fundamental thing.

“When you have this confidence, a player expresses himself best. Zielinski was a little upset before him, now he is completely different.

“In early March, he was another person. Now he is reborn.”

Kozminski played in Italy during the 1990s and early 2000s, representing Udinese, Brescia, and Ancona.