Lazio president proposes one-off match with Juventus to decide Scudetto

Lazio president Claudio Lotito hit out at suggestions that the Serie A title could be decided by a four-team play-off, instead proposing a one-off match against Juventus.

The Aquile trailed league leaders Juventus by a single point as Serie A was postponed in March due to the spread of coronavirus in Italy. With a resolution to the campaign yet to be finalised, numerous suggestions have been made to find a suitable conclusion.

One such proposal would see the top four complete in a play-off to decide the title, with Juventus and Lazio joined by Inter and Atalanta, though Lotito vented his contempt for the idea.

“We are one point off Juventus,” Lotito told La Repubblica. “How can it be fair that a team like Inter, who are eight points behind us, or Atalanta who are 14 behind, can be involved in deciding the outcome of the Scudetto?

“I challenge Juventus to a single match to decide the league. We would accept a one-off fixture.”

Lazio have beaten Juventus in both meetings between the pair this season, recording 3-1 victories in Serie A and the Supercoppa Italiana.