Lippi: Serie A must restart and finish

Former Juventus and Italy coach Marcello Lippi has said that Serie A and the other Italian competitions should resume and be completed.

The 71-year-old is back in his home town of Viareggio after he resigned as coach of China in 2019, and despite Italy’s difficulty in dealing with the coronavirus, he still believes that the current league should be brought to an end on the field.

“According to everyone, we live in exceptional times,” Lippi told Radio Sportiva.

“I think that all the leagues must finish, even behind closed doors. It will mean that the next ones will start later.”

Lippi also vented his frustration at the European Union, who have not provided Italy any assistance during the coronavirus outbreak.

“I am annoyed by the European Union, because they say that we must be united and team up, instead everyone thinks about their own interests,” he said.

“I am pissed off because Europe should help us and instead …!”