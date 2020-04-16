Looking to Serie A’s return: Which clubs have everything needed?

A number of Serie A’s clubs have everything in place in order to speed up Italian football’s return to action.

Any return from the COVID-19 enforced break will have to see players and coaching staff quarantined together, likely in a hotel or other such facility.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have written that Juventus, Lazio, AC Milan and Cagliari have everything needed in one location – from training facilities to sleeping spaces.

Both Napoli and Lecce can also count on having everything within the one complex, though neither own the facilities they use.

Additionally, Inter, Atalanta, Roma and Parma have leading training centres but would require the use of a hotel in order to keep the playing and coaching staff together overnight.

Genoa, Sampdoria, Turin, SPAL, Bologna, Sassuolo, Udinese, Hellas Verona, Fiorentina and Brescia would also need to find a hotel as they have more limited facilities.