Lotito: Safe for Lazio to train at Formello

Lazio President Claudio Lotito believes it’s safe for his players to train at Formello.

The Biancocelesti boss has been at the forefront of the push to resume play and training, though his efforts have been met with staunch resistance.

Just last month the AIC – the Italian players’ association – warned that they would take strong action against clubs if they attempted to call their players back to training.

However Lotito insists that having the players under constant surveillance would provide a safe environment while ensuring the health of the public.

“I want to emphasize that nobody wants to undermine the health of the public and workers,” he told Lazio Style.

“I came up with the idea of having them take tests because, regardless of the coronavirus test, it’s possible to to verify the presence of anti-bodies relative to the virus.

“I’ve always said that all sporting activities, with the authorization of the prefects, can be performed without the risk of contagion. I don’t see why an athlete can’t perform their duties.

“Therefore if all the conditions are ideal, like it is at Formello, there is no risk of contact or contagion.

“Football players have a different physiques compared to the average person and is subjected to medical checks 24/7, so I don’t see why they can’t train.”