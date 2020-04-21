Lukaku: 23 out of 25 Inter players were sick in January

Inter striker Romelu Lukaku claims 23 of 25 Inter players were sick in January, though none of them were tested for the coronavirus.

Northern Italy has been hit hard by the epidemic, especially Lombardy, though no Nerazzurri players have tested positive for the virus thus far.

“We had a week off in December, we returned to work and I swear that 23 out of 25 players were ill” he told Kat Kerkhofs, wife of Napoli striker Dries Mertens, during an Instagram Live video.

“I am not kidding. We played against Radja Nainggolan’s Cagliari and after about 25 minutes, one of our defenders [Milan Skriniar] had to leave the pitch. He could not continue and almost fainted.

“When I warmed up, I was hotter than usual. I hadn’t had a fever in years. After the match there was a dinner with guests from Puma, but I thanked and them and went straight to bed.

“We weren’t tested for the virus at that time, so we’ll never know for certain.”