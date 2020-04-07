Moratti: Messi to Inter is just my dream as a fan

Former Inter President Massimo Moratti has played down reports linking the Nerazzurri with Lionel Messi, stating his recent comments were simply his views as a fan.

The 74-year-old was known for his willingness to splash the cash during his reign at the club from 1995 to 2013, as he signed the likes of Ronaldo, Christian Vieri and Zlatan Ibrahimovic during his tenure.

Moratti is known to have a soft spot for Messi, and while he recently stated seeing the Argentine sign for Inter wasn’t impossible, he admits his views were simply his own and not that of the club.

“I was only speaking as a fan,” he told Mundo Deportivo. “Naturally, I’ve always liked Messi and as president I tracked him.

“However the club now have different owners so I don’t decide things, and I’ve never spoken to them about him.”

Barcelona have been heavily linked with Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, but Moratti admits seeing the duo line-up for the Nerazzurri would be something special.

“It would be a bomb, pure magic,” he stated. “They are creative, fast, polished and play the type of football you see on the streets.

“Seeing them together would be incredible.

“I really like Lautaro, he is a great player that scores and has creativity. You never get tired of watching him.”