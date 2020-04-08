Napoli midfielder looking for resolution after PSG approach rebuffed

The agent of Napoli midfielder Allan claims that his client will find an arrangement with the club, after a bid from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain was rejected.

Having become a key figure at the heart of Napoli’s midfield, the Brazil international has seen his relationship with the club become strained recently, with his agent pinpointing a rejected approach from PSG last summer as the trigger.

“When Napoli turned down such an important offer from PSG, it is only natural that a player may become angered at first,” Claudio Vagheggi told Radio Marte.

“Allan and the club will find a solution that suits everyone involved, although I haven’t heard from them in over two months. He is currently with an agent in Brazil, but they will know how to handle the situation.”

The former Vasco da Gama midfielder had been subjected to a bid worth €55 million last June, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The 29-year-old has scored 10 goals in 202 appearances for Napoli since arriving from Udinese in 2015.