No Champions League if season ends now warns UEFA

UEFA has warned clubs that they risk being excluded from the 2020/21 competition should they end their season now after Belgium declared Club Brugge champions.

The Jupiler Pro League announced it was stopping its 2019/20 campaign with Brugge – who are 15 points clear of Gent at the top and one game away from the championship playoffs – now crowed as winners.

That decision hasn’t been met favourably by UEFA, with Present Aleksander Ceferin making it clear to all leagues that resuming the season once the coronavirus pandemic was over was the top priority.

“I don’t think it’s the right decision,” he told ZDF regarding Belgium’s decision. “Solidarity isn’t a one-way street. You can’t ask for help and then decide for yourself what suits you best.

“The Belgians and federations who might consider doing the same are putting their participation in next year’s European competitions at risk.

“UEFA’s desire is to end all league seasons, even if this may mean going very far with the timeframes and playing all the remaining games behind closed doors.

“Football isn’t the same without fans, but it’s certainly better to play and watch it on TV rather than not having it back at all.

“This is what the people want. We’re probably looking at July or August as we won’t be able to play in September or October.”