Papu Gomez: Matchdays are my days to rest, Ilicic complains about everything

Alejandro Papu Gomez says that Atalanta’s matchdays are his days off after a week of hard work under Gian Piero Gasperini.

The 32-year-old has been pivotal for the Nerazzurri as they’ve continued to grow in recent seasons, which is in no small part due to the work of Gasperini.

“I don’t enjoy anything during the week,” Papu told Christian Vieri on Instagram Live.

“Matchdays are my days to rest.”

The Argentinian also discussed Josip Ilicic, who has shown unprecedented consistency in 2019/20 and even shone in the Champions League.

“Ilicic complains about everything,” Gomez said.

“But that’s the way he is. Sometimes he jokes.

“He has a strange physique and his back often hurts so he has to pay attention to the work he does during the week.”

Papu and Vieri continued to touch on the current COVID-19 crisis, which has hit Bergamo particularly hard, before discussing the city and the Bergamaschi.

“I felt very good there every time [I played for Atalanta],” said Vieri, who had three spells with La Dea.

“It’s a small, beautiful city,” added Papu.

“The people love to keep their head down and work with humility.

“The fans are crazy. I came here after being with Catania and everyone talks about fans in the south.

“But Atalanta fans are incredible, they’re like [supporters] in South America.”

Known for their production of young talent, Atalanta are the current Primavera champions and the captain insists that there’s a lot of strength in the current youth side.

“They’re all so strong,” he added.

“There’s [Amad] Traore; he’s 17 and he seems like [Lionel] Messi, I’m telling you.”