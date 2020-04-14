Paris Saint-Germain expected to sign Icardi from Inter

Mauro Icardi is expected to continue his playing career in France as it looks as though Paris Saint-Germain will make his move from Inter permanent.

The 27-year-old left the Nerazzurri last summer after being stripped of his captaincy, though he only joined the French giants on loan on the final day of the transfer window.

Inter pocketed an initial €5 million from move, though a €65m clause to make the switch permanent was also included.

Recent reports have thrown Icardi’s future into question, but Sky Sport Italia suggests things have already been decided as it’s expected PSG will sign the Argentine outright.

The report suggests Inter have received word from the French side and Icardi’s entourage that steps are being taken towards finalizing a deal.

That will certainly come as welcome news for the Nerazzurri, as vice-president Javier Zanetti recently made it clear that the Argentine would not be retained even if he returned to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

So far this season Icardi has 20 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions for PSG.