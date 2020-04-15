Parma players give up April pay in face of COVID-19

Parma’s staff have unanimously agreed to reduce their salaries in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The club’s 40 players and coaching staff came to the agreement to initially give up on their April earnings on Tuesday.

In an official statement, the club wrote that there was “unanimous willingness” to reduce salaries.

The Crociati will now reevaluate their current pay structure in order to seek a temporary arrangement for future pay rates during the pandemic.

Youth team players are not affected by the cuts.

Parma have been active in the city’s hospital throughout the coronavirus crisis, donating a total of around €200,000 to the Maggiore Hospital.

On top of that, the club donated 500 Easter eggs to young patients at the Pietro Barilla Children’s Hospital and to medical staff helping to battle against the coronavirus.