Petagna: I can’t wait to join Napoli, but I owe a lot to SPAL

Andrea Petagna is eager for football to return when it’s safe to do so and the forward can hardly wait to make his move to Napoli and get going at the Stadio San Paolo.

A deal was agreed in January to take the Italian from SPAL to the Partenopei and he plans on spending a long time in Campania.

“I can’t wait,” he said to La Gazzetta dello Sport when asked if he was happy to have signed for Napoli.

“It’s an fantastic place, they have extraordinary support and they’re a top club.

“I’m going there to stay.

“I could have gone in January but I chose to stay at SPAL. The club have given me a lot and I have to them them, as well as helping them survive.”

Although Petagna is keen to return to playing as soon as possible, he only wants football to make a comeback if fans are allowed into stadiums.

SPAL played Parma at the Stadio Ennio Tardini in the last set of games before the Serie A season was suspended due to COVID-19, which isn’t an experience the forward enjoyed.

“I miss football but we have to return only when everything is safe,” he explained.

“Playing behind closed doors doesn’t make sense because football is about supporters. Fans make football.

“I remember the game against Parma before the break. We were playing, we weren’t playing… yes, no.

“We were all a little scared and the game felt like a bad training session.

“I’ll repeat: I don’t like closed doors. Football needs people so it’s better to start back with everyone when it’s safe.”