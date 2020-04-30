Pioli: Serie A needs precise return dates

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has called for precise return dates regarding training and games, stating it will help clubs to better plan the coming months.

Serie A clubs are hoping to return to training on May 18, though the situation remains tense as the government has made it clear it’s ready to take responsibility for shutting down the 2019/20 season.

Speaking to Pasquale Gravina on Instagram Live, Pioli asked for more clarity regarding possible return dates in order to allow clubs to be organized and prepared.

“I clearly understand the difficulties of the present moment,” he said.

“However in our position, knowing when training and the season will return with a bit more precision would be better in order to allow us to plan our work better.

“Our job at this time is delicate and very particular given what we are all going through. We’re trying to keep our focus and motivation high, along with trying to make the squad feel as close as possible.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic rejoined the Rossoneri in January, and Pioli lauded the Swede for his relentless desire to always improve.

“I spoke to him,” he added. “He’s doing well. I think talent is an innate quality. There are people that are born with talent in various fields or situations.

“In my opinion, it’s not hard to spot talent. Whoever has it can make things that are difficult for most seem simple. Talent can be improved and trained.

“I look at the example of Roger Federer: he was born with that talent, but through training everyday he had the chance to become the best tennis player of all time.

“We’ve seen lots of players waste their talent, maybe due to a lack of sacrifice or no desire to train that talent. I coached [Miroslav] Klose who is the player that scored the most goals at the World Cup.

“Ibra tells me that the only goal is to improve his performance and everything is focused on that.”