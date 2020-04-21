PODCAST: My Favourite Game – How Mihajlovic’s left foot began an unlikely love story

Football has been put on hold but the team at Forza Italian Football are here to get you through your time in quarantine.

We’re still looking back at some of our favourite games from Italian football’s rich history, and bringing the stories of them to you in the form of an article and a podcast.

This time Alasdair Mackenzie has got what appeared to be a dead rubber between Lazio and Leeds United in 2001, but turned out to be a fiery and goal-filled night at Elland Road.

We'll be adding to the series regularly, which will hopefully go some way to helping you – and indeed us – through the lonely weeks that still lie ahead.

