PODCAST: My Favourite Game – Mourinho masterclass downs Barcelona

Football has been put on hold but the team at Forza Italian Football are here to get you through your time in quarantine.

We’re still looking back at some of our favourite games from Italian football’s rich history, and bringing the stories of them to you in the form of an article and a podcast.

We’ve taken you all over Italy and beyond, and this time we’re travelling to Barcelona with Jose Mourinho’s Inter for that game in 2010 with Adriano Boin.

We’ll be adding to the series regularly, which will hopefully go some way to helping you – and indeed us – through the lonely weeks that still lie ahead.

Let us know your thoughts and tell us about your favourite game by getting in touch on Twitter @SerieAFFC, and you can also find the guys’ personal accounts as well.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on either iTunes or Acast, and Spotify.