Real Madrid still keen on landing Napoli star

Fabian Ruiz remains a top transfer target for Real Madrid, but it’s believed Napoli won’t let their Spanish star go for less than €60 million.

The 24-year-old has put together another impressive campaign for the Partenopei, becoming a key figure under Carlo Ancelotti and then Gennaro Gattuso.

As a result both Real Madrid and Barcelona have shown interest in bringing Ruiz back to Spain, though his agent Alvaro Torres made it clear no talks will take place until the summer.

“It’s obvious there are several big clubs that have asked about him as he has played at a high level for three years,” he told Canal Sur Radio.

“Yes, it’s true Real has shown interest but right now his focus is on the team [Napoli]. We’ll see in the summer.

“He’s a midfielder that will mark an era.”

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis is well aware of the interest being shown in his midfielder.

As a result the Italian is already letting it be known that a minimum bid of €60m is needed in order to land the former Real Betis man.