Roma ready to swoop for out-of-contract Chelsea star

With his contract at Chelsea set to expire at the end of the season, Willian has emerged as an option for Roma.

The Brazil international has been unable to agree an extension at Stamford Bridge and appears set to bring a seven year stint at the Premier League club to an end.

Available on a free transfer this summer, Corriere dello Sport report that Roma are keen to bring Willian to Serie A and are readying an approach with the 31-year-old’s agent.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk winger would demand €5 million per season to complete the move to the Giallorossi, after talks with Chelsea broke down.

Roma have likewise shown an interest in Willian’s Spanish teammate Pedro, who will also be out of contract at the end of the campaign. The former Barcelona winger has failed to pen a new deal with the Blues, prompting the Lupi to weigh up a move.

Willian has scored 59 goals in 329 appearances for Chelsea since arriving from Anzhi Makachkala in 2013, lifting the Premier League title twice.