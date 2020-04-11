Scholes: Inter were the only club to approach Manchester United for me

Manchester United icon Paul Scholes has admitted that he received an approach from Inter, but was uninterested in leaving the Premier League club.

The former England international spent his entire career with the Red Devils and scored 155 goals in 718 appearances, lifting the Champions League and winning 11 Premier League titles.

However, the ex-midfielder insisted that the closest he ever came to leaving Old Trafford was a single approach from Inter, although he was keen to remain.

“I was never made aware of any team coming in for me, except for one phone call from an old agent,” Scholes told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“It was while I was away at Euro 2000 to ask if I would be interested in going to Inter, but it’s the only phone call I ever had. I never heard anything after that and the manager [Sir Alex Ferguson] never said anything.

“I was playing at my boyhood club, I was a Manchester lad and we were winning trophies all the time. If the manager had said to me that he didn’t want me and there was a big club abroad that did, then I definitely would have gone.

“There was no need to ever think about Barcelona, Real Madrid or AC Milan because I was at the biggest club anyway. We didn’t win as many Champions Leagues as we should, but we were every inch as good as those teams.”

Scholes scored 14 goals in 66 appearances for England between 1997 and 2004.