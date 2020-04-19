Serie A clubs could return to training on May 4, three weeks ahead of season’s resumption

Serie A clubs could be back in training as early as May 4 as Italian football appears to be gearing up for a resumption of the 2019/20 campaign.

Italy’s current lockdown orders are set to run until Sunday May 3, with Monday being the day that the country will start to take steps towards living with the coronavirus.

The FIGC’s medical department met on Wednesday and details of their planned next steps have since become known.

As things stand the idea is to allow clubs to have between 72 and 96 hours to examine all of their players, staff, directors, press and other employees for COVID-19 in order to confirm there are no positive cases.

From there, clubs will be isolating either at their own facilities or in hotels which have been disinfected.

It’s thought that three weeks’ training will be afforded to teams before competitive action returns, meaning that Serie A could return at the end of May.

FIGC president Gabriele Gravina’s plan is to only play games in central and southern Italy, avoiding the most affected areas in the north of the country.

Clubs are now facing the problem of having their overseas players return though, with a number of players having left Italy in order to be with their families during the quarantine period.

Italy currently require a 14-day period of isolation for people who have entered the country, meaning that players will need to return by Monday, April 20 if they are to train on May 4.

AC Milan made the decision to recall their foreign players earlier this week.

Some big names remain abroad though, notably Gonzalo Higuain, Alex Sandro, Douglas Costa, Miralem Pjanic and Sami Khedira of Juventus as well as Diego Godin, Samir Handanovic and Christian Eriksen at Inter.