Serie A return date scrapped, no agreement on player wages

Serie A will not be hitting its intended target of resuming at the end of May after a meeting between the Lega and the Italian players’ union on Friday.

The two parties met and discussed how best to finish the current campaign, along with salary cuts to players due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While there was no agreement regarding player wages with the AIC, Serie A made it clear they are on an indefinite break – scrapping their original plans to resume play at the end of May.

“The Lega Serie A assembly meeting took place this afternoon, with all 20 clubs present via video conference,” read a statement.

“The position that emerged from talks between UEFA, ECA and the European Leagues held yesterday was represented at the meeting.

“With regards to the possible completion of the remaining Serie A and Coppa Italia matches, Lega Serie A will only consider the resumption of sporting activity when health conditions allow it, adhering, as it has always done, to government decrees and taking into primary consideration the protection of the health of the players and all those involved.

“In facing the different scenarios, which are still uncertain, Lega Serie A – with the participation of club representatives – will continue to analyse the impact and consequences of COVID-19 on medical, economic, regulatory, sporting and risk-assessment levels for the clubs and Lega Serie A itself in the coming days.”