Spadafora: I can’t confirm when training or Serie A season will resume

Sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora has poured cold water on talks of an imminent return to action for Serie A, admitting he doesn’t know if training will resume on May 4.

The 46-year-old has been supportive of group activities resuming once Italy moves into the next phase of their coronavirus response.

Spadafora will meet with FIGC representatives on Wednesday where the fate of the 2019/20 campaign will be discussed, but he wasn’t ready to state a firm return date.

“I will have a meeting on Wednesday where the FIGC will present their plan, predominately for training,” he told Tg2 Post. “As of today, I can’t confirm the resumption of the season or that of training on May 4 if there aren’t conditions in place for the rest of the country.

“The world of sport isn’t just football and Serie A. Serie A is an economic industry, but we are also looking at the footballing side.

“We have to understand if football is ready to resume training, and I’ll play close attention to that, but this shouldn’t give us the illusion that a return to training means the season will also resume.”