Spadafora: No guarantees Serie A will resume

Minister of Sport Vincenzo Spadafora has made it clear there are no guarantees the Serie A season will resume despite the easing of restrictions within the country.

Prime Minister Giuseppe conte announced that the country was moving into Phase Two of its coronavirus pandemic response on Sunday, allowing for individual training sessions to resume ahead of group activities on May 18.

However Spadafora was quick to play down talks of a return to game action for Serie A clubs after stating the FIGC’s protocol for testing and resumption was insufficient.

“We are being pressured by the Lega Serie A, but the fact we haven’t guaranteed a return date for the league is because we can’t do so with certainty, not because we aren’t able to decide when,” he told Rai 2.

“We received a plan for Serie A teams to resume, however the members of our scientific committee deemed it insufficient. We need more, and that will be done in the coming days.

“Only then can we decide whether to restart football or not.”