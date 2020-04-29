Spadafora: Serie A presidents should start thinking about next season, training doesn’t mean 2019/20 will resume

Italy’s minister for sport Vincenzo Spadafora has told Serie A clubs to start thinking about the 2020/21 season, warning that 2019/20 may not get back underway.

Prime minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Sunday that individual training will be allowed in early May, before clubs can reopen their own training facilities on May 18.

But that return to training won’t naturally lead to the season picking up where it left off, the minister for sport has warned.

“Resuming training doesn’t mean resuming the season,” Spadafora told La 7.

“If we don’t want to have doubts, it’s enough to follow the lead of France and the Netherlands, who have abandoned [their seasons].

“I honestly see the chances of resuming the season getting smaller as time passes.

“The matter of training is different, but if I were a president of a Serie A club, I’d start thinking about next season.

“If we can’t resume the season in safe conditions, we’ll be obliged to stop.

“It’s absurd that three or four presidents don’t understand that.”