Spinazzola: Roma’s players can help all employees to rest easy with salary cuts

Leonardo Spinazzola is 100 percent supportive of Roma’s decision to sacrifice salaries to help in the face of COVID-19.

The Giallorossi players and coaching staff had agreed to give up four months’ pay so that other club employees would continue to have their wages paid throughout the crisis.

A number of Roma staff were placed on the Italian government’s social safety net scheme, but the players’ sacrifice ensures they will still receive their regular net salary.

“We’re close to the club and all of the staff who work for us,” Spinazzola told Sky Sport Italia.

“The situation isn’t fair, so we all spoke to one another.

“Football can be used to secure the entire workforce, so that all employees can rest easy and work.”

Having made a name for himself in Serie A with Atalanta, Spinazzola admitted that it was tough to see how hard hit Bergamo has been by the coronavirus.

“It’s hard to see Bergamo and all of the other northern cities hit so aggressively,” he added.

Looking ahead to Serie A’s return, the 27-year-old said that he’s itching to get back to training and playing.

“We can’t wait to train again,” he continued, “to see each other again, to speak person to person again.

“After a while the video calls are stressful and it’s not as fun.

“Now we have to see what the government decide, then I’m sure Roma will take all of the precautions necessary and Trigoria will be made safe.”