Toldo: My Inter deserved more Serie A titles

Former Inter goalkeeper Francesco Toldo has said that the Nerazzurri sides he played in under Argentinian coach Hector Cuper should have won more Serie A titles.

The former Italian international had joined the Biscione from Fiorentina in 2001 and he almost won a Scudetto in his first season but the Italian giants lost 4-2 to Lazio on the final day of the 2001/02 campaign.

“He [Cuper] was a very hard man,” Toldo told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“He didn’t have the tactical nous like Arrigo Sacchi or Roberto Mancini, but he had our respect.

“In those years we would have deserved some more Scudetti. Even if in that famous May 5 it was necessary to act differently.”

Toldo almost went to Parma instead of Inter but he had vetoed the transfer.

“While I was at the sea, I heard the news that Fiorentina had given me to Parma,” he said.

“I was stuck and called the club, saying that if I had to leave Fiorentina, I wanted to go to a great team, not to Parma.

“Then I went to Inter and had fun.”