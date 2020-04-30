Totti: I would do all that I could to sign Tonali

Former Roma great Francesco Totti has heaped praise on Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali, stating he would do everything in his power to sign the youngster.

The 19-year-old is one of Italy’s brightest young stars, with the likes of Inter, Juventus, AC Milan, Roma and Napoli all linked with a move for his services.

Now working as a talent scout, Totti heaped special praise on Tonali by stating he has everything needed to become one of the world’s best midfielders.

“I would do all that I could to sign Tonali,” he stated on Instagram Live. “He will become one of the best midfielders in the world.

“He has everything that a great player should have – technically gifted, good mentality and is always sharp in any situation.

“He could be like [Steven] Gerrard, [Daniele] De Rossi or [Frank] Lampard.”

Totti also revealed he tried to bring Nicolo Barella to Roma while still working for the club, though the 23-year-old ended up moving to Inter.

“He was one of my favourites,” Totti added. “I tried to bring him to Roma as soon as possible, but unfortunately, I wasn’t able to get it done.”