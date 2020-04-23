UEFA to accept current league standings if 2019/20 not finished by August 3

UEFA have decided that Europe’s 2019/20 season must finish before August 3.

European football’s governing body are keen to have the remainder of the campaign played out on the pitch, but in the event of that being impossible they have reached a decision on how to end the season.

In a videoconference on Thursday, it was decided that current league standings will likely be accepted as final should things not resume.

UEFA said in a statement that clubs will qualify based on “sporting merit”.

That would allow for teams to qualify for next season’s Champions League and Europa League based on their positions at the point of the enforced stoppage.

Serie A would have Juventus, Lazio, Inter and Atalanta going into the Champions League as Italy’s representatives.

Roma and Napoli would take the two Europa League places.