UEFA want domestic leagues done by end of July

UEFA and the European Club Association have agreed that all domestic leagues should be completed by the end of July in order to free up August for the Champions and Europa Leagues.

A meeting on Wednesday saw the ECA commit to having each European campaign end by July 31.

This is to ensure that the Champions and Europa Leagues can be completed in the month of August, with UEFA considering having single-elimination quarter-final matches rather than two legged ties.

Another meeting is expected to take place on Thursday, where a topic of conversation will be writing up guidelines for the respective leagues regarding how they should determine which clubs qualify for Europe in the case they are unable to finish their campaigns.

Belgium have already announced they will not be resuming their domestic league, with Club Brugge having already been declared champions, while the Eredivisie in Netherlands is unlikely to resume after the government sporting events will not resume until September 1.

As for Italy, Serie is hoping to resume at the end of May with an end date tentatively set for July 15.