Vlahovic: Ibrahimovic has always been my idol

Dusan Vlahovic has admitted that AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is his footballing idol and he would love to play alongside the Swede.

Although it’s unlikely to share a dressing room with Ibrahimovic, Vlahovic enjoyed lining up against the veteran striker this season.

“Ibrahimovic has always been my idol,” Vlahovic told TuttoMercatoWeb.com.

“Playing against him gave me an extraordinary emotion.

“It’ll be hard to play alongside him. I’m with La Viola and I feel at home here… unless he decides to join the Viola family.”

Fiorentina and Milan played out a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on February 22, with both Vlahovic and Ibrahimovic playing 90 minutes.

The Serb has made 22 Serie A appearances this season, scoring six goals and assisting one more.