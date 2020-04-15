West Ham United slap €50 million price tag on Napoli target

Napoli have set their sights on West Ham United forward Felipe Anderson, though a deal could cost them as much as €50 million.

The Azzurri are preparing to say goodbye to Jose Callejon at the end of the season, with recent reports suggesting he will return to his native Spain.

As a result Napoli are already hard at work looking for replacements, and Corriere dello Sport reports they’ve made Anderson one of their top targets.

The Brazilian is already familiar with Italy and Serie A having played for Lazio from 2013 to 2018, but bringing him back to the peninsula will likely cost the Azzurri.

West Ham are reportedly looking for a fee in the region of €50m for the 27-year-old, a figure that will likely be cause for reflection for the Italian side.

Anderson has featured in 64 matches in all competitions for the Hammers since joining in the summer of 2018, notching 11 goals over that time.