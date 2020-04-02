Zanetti: Lautaro is happy with Inter, I hope he stays for a long time

Inter icon Javier Zanetti is hopeful that his compatriot Lautaro Martinez will remain at the club beyond the summer.

Barcelona have shown interest in the Argentinian forward, who has impressed at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza since being paired with Romelu Lukaku under Antonio Conte.

But Zanetti isn’t concerned by the attention the 22-year-old is receiving and feels he’ll be at the club for a while yet.

“I’m happy to talk about him [Lautaro] because when we signed him we had been following him for some time,” Zanetti told Sky Sport Italia.

“He was one of the most promising players in Argentine football and [Diego] Milito thought he’d have a big future.

“Now he’s an asset for us and he’s grown a lot. I see him training every week.

“He’s happy with us and I hope he stays for a long time.”