Zapata unlikely to leave Atalanta

Duvan Zapata is likely to stay at Atalanta beyond the coming summer unless the club receive an extraordinary offer.

The Colombian’s career has skyrocketed since joining the Nerazzurri and working with Gian Piero Gasperini, for whom he has made 67 appearances, scored 40 goals and assisted 15 more.

Despite being the subject of interest last summer, most notably from Inter, Zapata stayed put in Bergamo and has continued to impress this season despite suffering an injury that kept him sidelined for a significant chunk of the campaign.

Since becoming available for selection again, Duvan has scored five goals in eight appearances – including a hat-trick in a 7-2 win at Lecce in his last Serie A outing – and had been starting to get back towards full fitness.

Gasperini opted to leave the the 29-year-old on the bench in both legs of their Champions League last 16 tie with Valencia though, but TuttoMercatoWeb.com have reported that this hasn’t caused any problems in their relationship.

Zapata accepted the decision and it’s said that the bond between he and his coach is stronger than ever.

With the COVID-19 crisis likely to affect football’s spending power, it’s more unlikely that a huge offer will arrive at Atalanta for Zapata.