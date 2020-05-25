AC Milan hold their breath as Ibrahimovic suffers potential season-ending injury

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s season could be over after the AC Milan striker suffered a potentially serious calf injury in training on Monday.

The Swede sustained the problem near the end of training, with those at the club initially fearing it was a damaged Achilles.

La Gazzetta dello Sport has ruled out an Achilles injury, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a serious knock as there are fears the striker suffered a serious right calf injury.

While the extent of the blow won’t be known until Tuesday when Ibrahimovic is expected to undergo tests, the belief is that he’s suffered a serious calf strain or even a tear.

The 38-year-old missed time earlier this year due to a problem with his right calf, as he was forced to miss a match against Hellas Verona in February before returning for the Derby della Madonnina against Inter.

This time it looks as though the knock is much more serious, with the belief being that Ibrahimovic won’t take the field for Milan for the remainder of the campaign should Serie A resume.