AC Milan set their sights on Lyon star

AC Milan are keen to land Memphis Depay with reports suggesting the Lyon forward’s price tag has fallen significantly in recent times.

The 26-year-old saw his season cut short back in December after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament, though it’s expected he will be ready when the new campaign begins.

Ligue 1 was brought to an end early after it was announced the current season would not resume due to the coronavirus pandemic, and as a result Lyon won’t qualify for Europe, opening the door for an exit.

Tuttomercatoweb reports Milan are ready to pounce for Depay, as the Rossoneri have already been in contact with the French side regarding a move.

The Dutchman’s €50 million price tag has decreased significantly in recent times, and as a result Milan are willing to offer €20m plus a percentage of any future transfer.

It remains to be seen whether Lyon would be willing to accept such an offer, though with Depay’s contract expiring in 2021 and a renewal unlikely, their hand may be forced.

Prior to his injury, the 26-year-old had netted 14 goals in 18 appearances in all competitions this season.