AC Milan target Ireland international

Republic of Ireland international Jeff Hendrick has become a target for AC Milan ahead of the summer transfer window’s opening.

Hendrick’s contract at Premier League side Burnley is set to expire this June, meaning he will be available on a free transfer.

Sky Sports have reported that Milan made their interest known before the current COVID-19 pandemic brought football to a halt and they are still considering him as a potential arrival this summer.

Hendrick has been an important player for Burnley since his 2016 arrival and the club have held some talks with him about renewing his contract at Turf Moor.

With 54 caps for Ireland, Hendrick played 90 minutes in their 1-0 win over Italy at Euro 2016 that clinched progression to the competition’s knockout rounds, alongside the Azzurri and Belgium.