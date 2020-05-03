Ancelotti: AC Milan aren’t afraid of foreign coaches

Carlo Ancelotti believes AC Milan aren’t afraid of foreign coaches, but rather bad ones as rumours continue to swirl regarding the hiring of Ralf Rangnick.

The German has been linked with a move to the Rossoneri for several months, though word of a move for the former RB Leipzig man hasn’t gone down well with all fans.

“We met when I was in Germany,” Ancelotti told Carlo Pellegatti during an Instagram Live video. “I don’t know him [Rangnick] personally, but from what I’ve read he loved [Arrigo] Sacchi’s Milan.

“I don’t know his methods either.

“Milan should be afraid of bad coaches, not foreign ones. Fortunately they’ve picked several good ones. The fortunes of a coach are tied to how solid a club is.”

Ancelotti also heaped praise on Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who rejoined Milan in January.

“It doesn’t surprise me that he is still playing,” he added. “I don’t know how much longer he will keep playing.

“From a character standpoint, I liked him. He’s selfless. He was very attentive to what was going on with the squad, which is very important for a coach.”