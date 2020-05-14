Arsenal battle AC Milan for Real Madrid outcast

AC Milan have seen their hopes of swooping for Luka Jovic hit by the emergence of Arsenal in the race to sign the Real Madrid striker.

Having arrived in a €60 million deal from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer, the Serbia international has struggled to make an impact in La Liga and has only registered two goals in 24 appearances.

Real Madrid are thought to be ready to offload Jovic and Milan have shown a strong interest, but The Sun report that Arsenal have identified him as summer target.

The Gunners are bracing themselves for an overhaul in attack, with star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future in North London far from certain, and are keen to bring Jovic to the Premier League.

Milan had hoped to conclude an initial loan for the ex-Benfica forward, with a view to a permanent deal next year, but may well see their plans thwarted by Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

The Rossoneri are looking at possible striking options as Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s future at the Stadio San Siro remains uncertain.