Atalanta goalkeeper tests negative for COVID-19

Marco Sportiello has completed his recovery from COVID-19 after first testing positive on March 20.

The goalkeeper was the only Atalanta player to test positive for the disease, and he received more positive test results in late April as he struggled to rid himself of the virus.

Now, though, La Dea have confirmed that the 27-year-old has tested negative.

“Atalanta confirm that our player Marco Sportiello, after two swab tests in 48 hours, has tested negative for COVID-19,” read a club statement on Thursday.

“The player, as per the health protocol, will undergo all of the tests in the coming days before returning to individual training.”

Sportiello played in the Nerazzurri’s 4-3 win over Valencia at Mestalla in March, which clinched their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.