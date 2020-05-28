Ausilio: Barcelona will have to meet Lautaro’s release clause to sign him

Piero Ausilio has warned Barcelona that they’ll have to meet Lautaro Martinez’s release clause if they want to sign the forward this summer.

The Inter star is the Catalans’ priority ahead of the transfer window reopening, but he won’t be allowed to leave for anything under his €111 million release clause.

“If they want him they’ll have to pay the clause,” Ausilio told Sky Sport Italia.

“Lautaro isn’t for sale.

“Barcelona have contacted us and we have a good relationship, but we told them that we’re not selling him.

“The only way to get him is to pay his clause – everyone knows it.”

Lautaro’s clause will need to be activated before July, when it expires, meaning Barcelona will need to move fast.

“It expires in early July,” Ausilio added.

“At the moment we’re not discussing it because we’re relying on him.

“He’s an important asset, he has a three-year contract at the club and Inter don’t intend to sell their best and most important players.”