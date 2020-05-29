Ausilio: Tonali has the quality to play for Inter

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio believes Sandro Tonali has the quality needed to play for the Nerazzurri as they continue their chase for the Brescia starlet.

The 20-year-old has been linked with all of Italy’s big clubs, with several of Europe’s top sides also keen to land the Lodi native.

Inter are one of the teams also in the mix, with Ausilio confirming the Nerazzurri believe he has what it takes to make the leap from Brescia.

“Having an Italian identity at Inter could be very important in building a group, so we want to continue on that path,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“Tonali certainly has the quality needed to play for Inter, though I don’t know about the price. He fits all the parameters to be a Nerazzurri player, but I don’t know what Cellino has to say about that.

“This year we’ve invested in [Stefano] Sensi and [Nicolo] Barella, [Alessandro] Bastoni before that, and we’ll continue making such investments.”

Ausilio also confirmed Inter’s interest in Panathinaikos right-back Georgios Vagiannidis, an 18-year-old with an expiring contract, and Hertha Berlin winger Matheus Cunha.

“We know him [Cunha] as he has some good representatives,” he added.

“I received a message from his agent just this morning. We know the player, as he was already a good player at a young age.

“Now he’s showing his worth in the Bundesliga and we’re tracking him. We’re also working on Vagiannidis.

“He’s an opportunity for us. We’re in talks with the player and his family, and Panathinaikos know that.

“If we sign him he will be available to [Antonio] Conte, who will then evaluate him.”