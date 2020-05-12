Balotelli accepts Chiellini apology over book row

Mario Balotelli and Giorgio Chiellini’s recent row is over as the two have made peace after the Juventus defender stated he would send the Brescia man a signed copy of his book.

The former Italy teammates made headlines last week when snippets from the defender’s autobiography were released. In it, Chiellini called out Balotelli for a being “a negative person” that didn’t help the Azzurri during the Confederations Cup.

All that is in the past however, as the two look to have made amends after TV show Le Iene set up a conversation between the two.

The show brought Chiellini a signed shirt that read: “Even if you unexpectedly stabbed me in the back, I still love you, man.”

“It’s the first time in my life that you messed up and I didn’t!,” Balo stated.

Chiellini responded by making it clear he was happy to have received the message from Balotelli.

“I wasn’t sure if I should include it [the criticism], but not telling all is bad and I felt like I would be a fake or hypocrite,” the Juventus man stated.

“I take full responsibility.”

Chiellini stated that everyone learns with age, and that he would look to send Balotelli a copy of his book with a special dedication that reads: “To Mario, I learned a lot by making mistakes and will continue to do so every day. I wish you the best and I hope to see you soon on the pitch.”