Balotelli and Brescia on thin ice as Cellino slams and ignores striker

Brescia and Mario Balotelli look to be at odds after owner Massimo Cellino slammed and then stood up the striker on Friday.

The 29-year-old made headlines earlier this week after failing to show up for training, something he did not have permission to do.

It’s the latest blow in a relationship that has deteriorated in recent months, with Cellino adding to that after claiming he made a mistake in signing Balotelli.

“He doesn’t show up to training, he doesn’t look very committed let’s say, for the future of the club,” Cellino told World Football Show on BBC World Service. “That’s the problem.

“Balotelli’s got a contract in Serie A, but he doesn’t have a contract in Serie B. So, if we’re relegated, Balotelli won’t have a contract anymore.

“Balotelli apparently doesn’t like to stay in Italy anymore because he’s not acting that way.

“I think we both made a mistake. I thought that coming to Brescia, which is his town, would commit him very much.

“At the same time, I think he was handled the wrong way by my previous coach [Eugenio Corini].”

Things didn’t stop there however as Balotelli made his way to the Brescia offices on Friday afternoon for a meeting with Cellino.

The striker waited for 30 minutes before leaving, with Cellino seemingly uninterested in clearing the air.