Balotelli has Brazilian options as Brescia exit beckons

Mario Balotelli appears set to leave Brescia at the end of the season and could be set for a switch to Brazil, as three Rio de Janeiro-based clubs vie for his signature.

The former Inter and AC Milan striker joined hometown club Brescia on a free transfer last summer, but looks likely to depart the Biancazzurri at the end of the term after a fractured relationship with president Massimo Cellino.

La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that the strongest options for Balotelli are in the Brazilian Serie A, with Rio clubs Botafogo, Flamengo and Vasco da Gama set to battle for his services.

The Italy international had been linked with a switch to Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo prior to signing for Brescia, and appeared to anger a portion of the Rubra-Negro’s fanbase after ultimately declining the move.

Meanwhile, Botafogo and Vasco are set for presidential elections in the coming months and candidates from both clubs are keen to land a high-profile signing in the form of Balotelli.

The 29-year-old has scored five goals in 19 league appearances for Brescia this season, as the Rondinelle languish at the foot of the table.