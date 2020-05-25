Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain ready to move for Juventus defender

Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio continues to be a wanted man with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain both keen to land his services.

The Italian was a regular contributor under the tutelage of Massimiliano Allegri, but things have changed with Maurizio Sarri on the bench.

De Sciglio started in 19 matches and came off the bench 12 times last season, but so far this campaign he has started in just five matches while making 12 appearances in all competitions.

As a result De Sciglio is looking to move on at the end of the campaign, with La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting both PSG and Barcelona would be happy to capture his signature.

The French giants have yet to extend the expiring contracts of Layvin Kurzawa and Thomas Meunier, and with Allegri being heavily linked with a move to the Parc des Princes, a switch would make sense for both sides.

As for the Blaugrana, De Sciglio’s name has come up in talks regarding the potential swap deal between Miralem Pjanic and Arthur Melo.