Barcelona star warms to Juventus proposal with Pjanic heading in opposite direction

Barcelona midfielder Arthur is edging closer to agreeing a move to Serie A champions Juventus, having grown disillusioned at the Camp Nou.

The Brazil international has been a target for the Bianconeri as they look to bolster their central options, whilst Barcelona themselves are thought to have been willing to include him in a deal to land centre-back Matthijs De Ligt from the Italian club.

Whilst Juventus are unwilling to engage in negotiations to part with De Ligt, Tuttosport report that they would be open to giving up midfielder Miralem Pjanic to secure Arthur.

Former Gremio man Arthur had previously stated his commitment to Barcelona, but the Blaugrana’s willingness to use him as makeweight in their approach for De Ligt has led to him questioning his future in Catalonia. This has opened the door for an agreement to join Juventus, and the Bianconeri are prepared to include full-back Mattia De Sciglio alongside Pjanic in any deal.

Juventus, meanwhile, have been working on convincing 23-year-old Arthur to make the switch to Turin and are confident of persuading him to join the club.

Since arriving from Brazilian club Gremio in 2018, Arthur has scored four goals in 67 appearances, whilst also helping Barcelona to the La Liga title last season.