Barcelona to offer money and players for Inter star

Inter forward Lautaro Martinez could be acquired by Spanish giants Barcelona for €60 million and two players.

The 22-year-old Argentinian international has been linked with the Blaugrana for some time and reportedly the Catalans believe that he would form a great attacking trident with veteran forwards Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

According to Sport, Barcelona and Inter have had discussions about lowering the price for Lautaro. Although such a deal will involved money as well as players, it is uncertain which Blaugrana players will join the Nerazzurri.

The Argentine joined the Biscione from Racing Club for €25m in July 2018 but the 2019/20 has been the first season in which he has established himself in the starting line-up.

Inter playing in a 3-5-2 formation under new coach Antonio Conte has allowed Lautaro to shine and he has formed a lethal partnership with Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku.

Lautaro has scored 12 goals in 22 Serie A games so far this season.