Barcelona tracking Inter defender

Lautaro Martinez isn’t the only Inter player being targeted by Barcelona as reports indicate the Spanish side are keen to land Milan Skriniar as well.

Talks for the Argentine have made headlines in recent months as the Blaugrana and Nerazzurri have yet to come to terms on a deal, but it appears Barcelona won’t stop there.

Mundo Deportivo reports the Catalan side have made Skriniar their top target to strengthen the defence given Gerard Pique’s age.

The Spaniard recently turned 33 and as result, club directors are on the search for an heir to replace the defender.

Talks have yet to kick-off for the Slovakian, and it’s unclear whether Inter will even entertain the thought of letting him go as they don’t want to break up the core of their defence.

The Nerazzurri value Skriniar at €70m, and while Barcelona would happily include Samuel Umtiti in a deal, the Frenchman isn’t on Inter’s radar at this time.

Other names being considered by Barcelona are Juventus duo Matthijs de Ligt and Daniele Rugani.