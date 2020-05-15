Bayern Munich say no to Perisic, willing to hold talks with Inter

Ivan Perisic’s future is unclear after Bayern Munich failed to exercise their €20 million option to sign the Croatian, though they are open to holding talks with Inter in an attempt to lower that figure.

The 31-year-old joined the German giants on loan last summer, with a clause inserted in the deal that would make the move permanent.

However with the current financial climate uncertain due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bayern have let it be known they will not be exercising their €20m option by Friday’s deadline according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Bavarian side have made it clear they are willing to open talks for a lower fee, with Inter asking for time before making a decision.

The Nerazzurri have taken the same approach with regards to Mauro Icardi and PSG, though it’s believed the Italian side aren’t willing to lower their demands too much for either player.

As a result Perisic’s future remains unclear, with Inter now ready to find other suitors should they need to.